Cabinet Approves Veterans Ministry Elevation, Overseas Korean Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved revisions to the government organizational law elevating the veterans ministry and establishing a new agency to handle matters pertaining to overseas Koreans.In a meeting presided over by finance minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the revision bill that was passed in the National Assembly the previous day elevating the veterans ministry to a Cabinet-level ministry.In explaining the move, Choo said that Korea’s honor is at stake as a nation must uphold and promote the culture of respecting persons of national merit who made sacrifices and devoted themselves to the country’s liberty and prosperity, as well as their families.Turning his attention to the new agency for overseas Koreans, the minister said that the diaspora provides solidarity with the international community that will help the country become a global leader.The revisions are expected to be enforced in June, three months after their promulgation.