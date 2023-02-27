Menu Content

Domestic

Ministry to Meet with Families of Some Forced Labor Victims

Written: 2023-02-28 11:57:44Updated: 2023-02-28 16:42:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry will meet with some family members of Japan’s wartime forced labor victims on Tuesday to brief them on the progress of consultations with Tokyo on compensation.

According to civic groups supporting the victims, the ministry is expected to hold a closed-door meeting in Seoul with the families of some of the victims who won a damages suit against Japanese firms in a Supreme Court ruling.

In its first meeting with the families of some of the victims, the ministry is expected to explain that it is making efforts to bring about a sincere response from Tokyo to its proposal for an apology from Japan and participation in the creation of a fund to compensate the victims.

Some of the civic group members and families of the victims earlier decided to boycott any discussion with the ministry until foreign minister Park Jin apologizes for delaying the presentation of a national human rights award to Yang Geum-deok, a forced labor victim.
