No. of Unsold Homes Jumps over 10% to 10-Year High in Jan.

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of unsold homes in the country hit a ten-year high as it jumped around ten percent in January compared to a month earlier.According to data from the land ministry on Tuesday, 75-thousand-359 housing units were left unsold last month, up ten-point-six percent from the previous month to reach the highest since November 2012.Eighty-four percent of the unsold homes were outside the capital region, although the on-month increases were ten-point-seven and ten-point-six percent, respectively, for the capital area and elsewhere.The number of larger units with floorspace exceeding 85 square meters that remained unsold surged 25-point-nine percent, while the amount of unsold smaller units of 85 square meters or less rose eight-point-eight percent.The government, meanwhile, has reportedly assessed that the current level of unsold homes does not call for state intervention, as most of the increases occurred in the outskirts or in regions where sales prices were higher than nearby market prices.Officials also took note of increased lot sales in the fourth quarter of last year, which rose from 51-thousand units in the April-to-June period to 99-thousand in the October-to-December period.