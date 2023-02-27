Rival Parties Call for Accountability over Vetting of NOI Chief Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have both called for accountability over the failed appointment of Chung Sun-sin as head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI) in the wake of his son’s school violence record resurfacing.Speaking to a KBS radio program on Tuesday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young said those liable for insufficiencies in the vetting process of the former prosecutor should be held to account.However, he criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for demanding that justice minister Han Dong-hoon step down. He said it is contradictory for the DP to blame the minister after it disallowed inquiries during screening, calling it surveillance.The DP, for its part, plans to launch a task force to conduct its own investigation while drawing up a bill aimed at reinforcing the government's personnel vetting process.The bill seeks to bolster the vetting process by including the verification of school violence records for the children of candidates for high-level posts, while also requiring such records to be submitted in university admissions determined by College Scholastic Ability Test scores.