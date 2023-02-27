Local Firm in Talks on Ammo Export to US to Offset Support for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean defense firm is currently negotiating the export of ammunition with the U.S. State Department as Washington seeks to compensate for its diminishing stockpile on the back of continuing support for Ukraine.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu confirmed the negotiation on Tuesday when asked about the ministry's position regarding the Ukrainian ambassador's request the previous day for talks with Seoul on the provision of lethal weapons.The spokesperson said that aside from the ongoing negotiation, Seoul's stance against providing lethal weapons to Kyiv remains unchanged.The U.S. had previously restocked its supply of munitions through a deal with South Korea after sending much of its reserves to Ukraine.Speaking at a local forum on Monday, Dmytro Ponomarenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Seoul, urged the South Korean government to seek ways to provide lethal weapons to his country.