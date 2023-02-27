Russia Voices Disappointment over S. Korea's Export Control Expansion

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has expressed disappointment following the South Korean government's decision to expand existing export restrictions against Moscow.According to Russia’s state-run TASS and Sputnik news agencies, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a statement on Monday warning that Seoul’s move will not only damage bilateral ties but also impact two-way cooperation to secure stability on the Korean Peninsula.Criticizing Seoul's latest decision for complying with anti-Russia policies led by the U.S. and other Western nations, the spokesperson said it demonstrates the Asian country's limited ability to independently enforce policies concerning Russia.Last week, Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy expanded the list of items requiring state authorization to be exported to Russia and Belarus from 57 to 798 in compliance with the international community's export controls.The items, deemed highly likely to be diverted into weapons, include oil and gas refining equipment, machine tools, bearings, heat exchangers, fully-assembled vehicles worth over 50-thousand dollars, steel products and chemical goods.South Korea decided to participate in the international sanctions last March, soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has since included South Korea in its list of 48 “unfriendly countries.”