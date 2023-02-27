Sports S. Korea's WBC Team Faces Glitch in Preparations for Tournament

South Korea’s team for the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC) is facing a glitch in its preparations for the international tournament that kicks off on March 8.



The team’s manager, Lee Kang-chul, and 25 players as well as coaching staff were set to fly from Tucson, Arizona to Los Angeles(LA) on Tuesday and return home on Wednesday to begin training at Gocheok Sky Dome.



However, the plane carrying the group failed to take off due to technical defects, forcing the team to take a bus to LA. An official of the team said that local laws on driving hours will force the team to change buses on the way.



Initially, the team was set to head to LA in three groups from Tucson, where they took part in off-season training, and from there head to Incheon in two groups.



The Korea Baseball Organization is seeking to find flights that Lee and the players can take to swiftly return home, but if such efforts fail, the group will likely come home on Thursday.