Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo emphasized the need to expand immigration in the country as a way to tackle the chronically low birth rate.At a luncheon on Monday hosted by the Global Elim Foundation, the speaker said South Korea is seeking to accept more immigrants by establishing a separate immigration agency.The Global Elim Foundation was founded by Yoido Full Gospel Church to support multicultural families in the country and assist foreigners with resettlement.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was also at the event, said there are about 430-thousand foreigners residing in the capital, or about four-point-five percent of the city's population, and pledged to provide greater support to foreigners staying long term.