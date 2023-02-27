DP in Disarray following Monday's Vote on Chief's Arrest Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has been thrown into disarray after its chair, Lee Jae-myung, was saved from arrest by a surprisingly small margin in a National Assembly vote on Monday.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said on Tuesday that the party leadership will ponder the meaning of the result on a vote to permit Lee’s arrest, while stressing the party must not sink further into confusion or division due to the outcome.The DP leadership had predicted that the motion seeking parliamentary approval for Lee’s arrest would be defeated by “an overwhelming majority” with up to 175 votes against.However, only 138 rejected the motion, indicating that 37 lawmakers defied expectations and opposed the DP’s push to defeat the motion, with an estimated 31 thought to have been DP members who defected in voting contrary to the party line.Although Park and the party’s leadership reiterated the need for strong solidarity, some in the party said the number of defections is only the tip of the iceberg, stressing the need for the leadership to sternly assess the series of events while expressing concerns about the party collapsing all together.Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party said that with the result, Lee has essentially been declared what it termed “politically bankrupt” and must consider his future, including stepping down from the party chief post.