Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, travelers from China will not be required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival.Health authorities said Tuesday quarantine measures for arrivals from China are being eased further amid a decline in the infection rate among arrivals from the country, with the post-entry test mandate being lifted some two months after it was introduced in early January.Flights from China will be permitted to land at local airports other than Incheon International Airport from Wednesday as well.However, travelers from China still need to take a pre-entry COVID-19 test and enter their quarantine information into the Q-code system, two measures that have been extended to March 10.The infection rate for arrivals from China recorded zero-point-six percent in the third week of February, down from 18-point-four percent in the first week of January.