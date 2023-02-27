Menu Content

Seoul City Unveils Tougher Disaster Prevention and Safety Measures

Written: 2023-02-28 15:21:44Updated: 2023-02-28 16:39:06

Seoul City Unveils Tougher Disaster Prevention and Safety Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government and its 25 districts have announced measures to strengthen safety systems and prevent disasters such as the Itaewon crowd crush.

Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon on Tuesday said related systems have been inspected since the Itaewon tragedy occurred and promised to fundamentally overhaul the entire process from prevention to response.

Under the plan, seasoned fire officials will be deployed to assist municipal disaster and safety situation rooms around the clock, with a maximum 600 million won budget provided to each district to maintain the situation rooms around the clock.

The city government will also simplify complex manuals on disaster response and hold crisis management meetings with key partners such as the police and fire department to establish a cooperation network.

The mayor called for cooperation from each Seoul district so that the measures can be effective on the field.
