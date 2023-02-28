DP in Disarray after Effective Vote of ‘No Confidence’ in Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has been thrown into disarray after its chair, Lee Jae-myung, was saved from arrest by a surprisingly small margin in a National Assembly vote on Monday. While the Democratic Party managed to vote down the prosecution's call for legislative consent to arrest Lee the result indicates that there could be bigger challenges ahead for the DP leader.Kim So-yon has the details.Report: The prosecution’s attempt to arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung was narrowly defeated in a parliamentary vote on Monday.During a plenary session of the National Assembly, 297 out of the 299 sitting lawmakers cast their ballots on a motion seeking parliamentary consent to arrest the DP chair, with passage by a majority meaning that at least 149 approvals were needed.The motion was voted down as 139 approved Lee's arrest and 138 rejected it, while nine were abstentions and eleven were considered invalid.Despite a prediction by the DP leadership that some independent lawmakers would join the 169-strong DP bloc to defeat the motion with an “overwhelming majority” of up to 175 votes against, the actual total indicates that 37 lawmakers defied expectations and opposed the DP’s push to defeat the motion.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said on Tuesday that the party leadership will ponder the meaning of the vote, while stressing that the party must not sink further into confusion or division due to the outcome.However, some in the party said the result was effectively a vote of "no confidence" in Lee. Five-term DP lawmaker Lee Sang-min said the number of defections is only the tip of the iceberg, expressing concerns that the party could fall off a cliff.Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party said that with the result, DP chief Lee has essentially been declared what it termed “politically bankrupt” and must consider his future, including stepping down from the party chief post.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits for his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong land development scandal and bribery through the local football club during his term as Seongnam mayor.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.