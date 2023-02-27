Foreign Minister Meets with Forced Labor Victims and Families

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with some victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and their family members on Tuesday and briefed them on the government's plan for compensation.Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Park said he came to personally meet the victims and families, listen to their opinions and devise a desirable resolution.In a regular press briefing before the meeting, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that the minister intended to explain the government's diplomatic efforts to find a reasonable solution to the forced labor compensation issue that serves the joint interests of both South Korea and Japan.Lim said Park will also listen to what the families have to say.In its first such meeting with victims' families, the ministry is expected to talk about progress regarding consultations with Tokyo and Seoul's proposed creation of a fund to compensate the victims.Participants of Tuesday's meeting included families of victims who won a damages suit against Japanese firms in a Supreme Court ruling and those whose court cases are ongoing.