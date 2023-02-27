S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Inaugural Economic Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said in a press release Tuesday that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held their inaugural economic security dialogue in Honolulu on Monday local time.Leaders of the three countries agreed to launch the dialogue during their November summit in Cambodia.The inaugural session was attended by presidential secretary for economic security Wang Yun-jong, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the White House National Security Council and their Japanese counterpart from the prime minister's office Yasuo Takamura.The participants discussed cooperation in emerging and core technologies, such as quantum, bio and space, stabilizing supply chains in chips, batteries and critical minerals as well as technology and data protection.Seoul's top office said the new trilateral channel expands the South Korea-U.S. economic security dialogue launched last year and strengthens foundation for global cooperation.Timetable for the next meeting will be determined through future talks.