Ex-Security Adviser Slams 'Politically Motivated' Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong has lashed out at the prosecution following his indictment over the 2019 deportation of two North Korean sailors.In a statement released by his lawyer on Tuesday, Chung said prosecutors were applying biased and inconsistent standards and that based on such criteria, seizure of the North Korean fishing boat, interrogation and intelligence obtained in the process would all be considered illegal.The lawyer accused the prosecution of focusing only on the repatriation itself while turning a blind eye to the potential illegality of other events that took place in the process and claimed the politically motivated investigation proves the current administration is exacting revenge.Earlier in the day, four senior officials of the Moon Jae-in administration were indicted on charges of abuse of authority under the National Intelligence Service Act.They are accused of issuing orders to forcibly deport the two North Koreans who allegedly killed 16 of their fellow sailors despite their expressed desire to defect.