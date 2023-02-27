Yoon Vows to Nurture Biohealth into Key Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to provide government support to develop the biohealth industry into a key strategic sector.During a meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday to discuss ways to create new markets for the sector, the president touted its huge growth potential, noting the current global market valued at around 2,600 trillion won.Promising all-out support, Yoon said focused investment is needed to transform medical, health and care services into those that are digital-based so that Korean firms can be the first to gain a foothold in the global market.He also pledged to improve data-related regulations so data can be better utilized in making the biohealth industry more competitive.The President vowed to push to create a "Boston Cluster" in Korea so that various venture firms and young entrepreneurs can make inroads in the sector and play a leading role.Yoon said biohealth technology is a new growth engine for the economy that also dramatically enhances public health and quality of life.