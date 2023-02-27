S. Korea Lifts Post-entry PCR Requirement for Arrivals from China

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Wednesday lifted the post-entry PCR test requirement for travelers from China.Health authorities had initially disclosed that quarantine measures for arrivals from China will be eased further amid a decline in the infection rate among arrivals from that country.The latest move comes after the government had required travelers from China to take a PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival and suspended short-term visa issuance as of January 2, following a resurgence of the pandemic in the neighboring country.However, travelers from China are still required to take a pre-entry COVID-19 test and enter their quarantine information into the Q-code system, two measures that have been extended to next Friday.The infection rate for arrivals from China recorded five-point-six percent between January 2 and February 27 while the number of daily infections reported among such arrivals stood between zero and one in recent days.