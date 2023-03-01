Pres. Yoon Says Nation Must Reflect on Past and Ponder Tasks for Future

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for the nation to reflect on its unfortunate past and ponder what must be done for Korea’s future and prosperity as Wednesday marked March First Independence Movement Day.Yoon made the remark during a ceremony commemorating the 104th March First Independence Movement Day held in Seoul.He paid tribute to martyrs and patriots who devoted their lives and made sacrifices for the nation’s freedom and independence. He stressed the prosperity the country enjoys today is the result of firm and endless endeavors to safeguard freedom and enduring belief in universal values.Yoon said the nation must look back on its painful past when it lost its national sovereignty after failing to appropriately prepare for changes in world history. He said the nation could see a repetition of that suffering if it does not get ready for the future and study the changes in the course of global history.The president underlined the need to inherit the spirit of the March First Declaration of Independence to create a future of freedom, peace and prosperity.Also on Wednesday, Yoon said Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a cooperative partner which shares universal values with Korea and works together on global agendas.The president said cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo has become more important than ever to overcome security crises, including North Korea’s serious nuclear threats.Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by some one-thousand-300 people, including independence fighters and their descendants.