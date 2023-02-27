N. Korea's Ruling Party Discusses Rural Development Strategies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s ruling party has discussed rural development strategies and ways to accelerate economic policies.According to the regime’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, such discussions were held on Tuesday, or the third day of the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.The report said the meeting saw discussions by related bureaus to devise scientific and realistic measures to further promote the implementation of the party’s rural development strategies and economic policies.It also said participants extensively reviewed what it described as “a conclusion” that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached on ways to achieve continuous growth in agricultural production and actively pursue full-scale advancement in building the North’s own version of a socialist system.The report, however, stopped short of elaborating on Kim’s so-called “conclusion.”