DP Chief: Yoon Gov't Harming March 1st Independence Movement Spirit

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung says the Yoon Suk Yeol government is neglecting and harming the spirit of the March First Independence Movement.Lee made the comment via social media as Wednesday marked Korea’s 104th March First Independence Movement Day.Stressing that a nation can move forward only if history is corrected, Lee said he believes it is impossible to build trust with Japan without Tokyo assuming responsibility and providing reasonable compensation.The DP leader apparently was pointing out that victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor are against the government’s plan to compensate victims through a third party instead of waiting for non-responsive Japanese companies.Lee said the solution to crises faced by the Korean Peninsula is pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests. He then vowed that the DP will inherit the spirit of the March 1st movement and do its best to lead the nation to the path of such diplomacy.