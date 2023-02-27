Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea Posts Trade Deficit for 12th Straight Month

Written: 2023-03-01 13:27:09Updated: 2023-03-01 13:45:05

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a trade deficit for the twelfth consecutive month in February as exports posted negative growth for the fifth straight month.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the country's outbound shipments fell seven-point-five percent on-year to 50-point-one billion U.S. dollars last month.

Imports, meanwhile, climbed three-point-six percent on-year to 55-point-four billion dollars to post a trade deficit of five-point-three billion dollars in February. 

February saw the twelfth straight month of trade deficit, since last March.

The last time the nation posted a trade deficit for longer than 12 months was some 25 years ago when the nation logged a trade deficit between January 1995 and May 1997. 

Exports have continuously declined since last October as semiconductor industries saw worsened business conditions amid signs of a global economic downturn. 

Exports of semiconductors slipped more than 42 percent on-year in February, posting a drop for the seventh consecutive month.
