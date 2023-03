Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has refrained from making direct comments regarding South Korea's call for Japanese firms' participation in the compensation plan for forced labor victims.In a regular briefing held Wednesday, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he will not comment on every action or remark coming from Seoul, when asked about South Korean foreign minister Park Jin's Tuesday meeting with forced labor victims.Matsuno then explained that bilateral discussions are ongoing, with the two sides reaffirming their commitment to resolving the current issues at the summit held last November.Meanwhile, Japanese media outlets reported on President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech marking March First Independence Movement Day, focusing on the fact that he called Japan a 'partner.'