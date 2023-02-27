State Dept.: US Backs Yoon’s Vision for Cooperative Ties with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that the United States supports President Yoon Suk Yeol's vision for cooperative relations between South Korea and Japan.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position in a press briefing when asked to comment on Yoon's March First Independence Movement Day speech, in which the president called Japan a "partner that shares the same universal values with South Korea."Price said that Yoon has articulated a vision for a more cooperative, future oriented relationship with Japan based on the values the two countries share, adding the U.S. very much supports this vision.The spokesperson added that Washington believes trilateral cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan is critical to address the challenges that the three countries are collectively confronting in the 21st century.Price also said that the U.S. applauds both President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for their efforts to improve bilateral relations in recent months. He added that the U.S. has recommended Seoul and Tokyo work together to resolve their historical issues in a way that promotes healing and reconciliation.