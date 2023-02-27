Japan Calls S. Korea 'Important Neighbor' after Yoon's Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said that South Korea is an important neighbor with which Japan should cooperate to address various challenges facing the international community.In a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Japanese Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno responded to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s March First Independence Movement Day speech referring to Japan as a partner that shares universal values and cooperates on security, the economy and global issues.Matsuno said that Tokyo will closely communicate with Seoul to improve and further develop bilateral ties based on the friendly, cooperative relationship the two sides have built since normalizing diplomatic relations.In Wednesday's speech, Yoon said that Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares universal values with South Korea.Japanese media outlets assessed that Yoon was emphasizing "future-oriented" relations between the two nations.