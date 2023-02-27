US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill on 'Peace on the Korean Peninsula'

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced a bill calling for diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to formally declare an end to the Korean War and improve relations with North Korea.Congressman Brad Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a press conference in Washington on Wednesday that he led 19 other lawmakers in reintroducing the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act."Sherman said that the continued state of war on the peninsula does not serve the interests of the U.S. nor its citizens with relatives in both North and South Korea.The bipartisan bill calls for diplomatic engagement in pursuit of a formal end to the Korean War and supports the commitments made at Panmunjom, requiring the State Department to produce a clear roadmap for achieving a permanent peace agreement on the Korean Peninsula.The bill also requires the secretary of state to conduct a full review of the travel restrictions to North Korea for U.S. citizens and calls for the establishment of corresponding liaison offices in the two nations.The bill was first introduced in 2021 but was scrapped as the previous session of the House ended.