Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly called on the nation to achieve its grain production goal for this year.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that Kim made the call the previous day during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.Kim urged the people to attain this year's grain production goal without fail, as well as other goals for agricultural development, wrapping up a four-day session of the party meeting.Stressing that rural issues are strategic issues that must be addressed, Kim called on all farms across the nation to focus on increasing their grain production and emphasized the pressing need to identify and remove internal factors negatively impacting agricultural development.