New COVID-19 Cases at 7,561

New COVID-19 cases registered in the seven-thousands on Thursday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that seven-thousand-561 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 23 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30 million-533-thousand.The tally is down by some 47-hundred from Wednesday’s figure due to fewer tests on March First Independence Day. It dropped by over three-thousand from a week ago and five-thousand from two weeks ago.For a Thursday tally, it marks the lowest in 36 weeks since June 23 of last year.The number of patients in critical care is down by 16 from a day earlier to 129, the lowest in over seven months.Fifteen more people died of the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 34-thousand-three, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.