JCS Chief Inspects S. Korea-US ‘Teak Knife’ Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman Kim Seung-kyum conducted an inspection on Monday of the joint South Korea-U.S. “Teak Knife” exercise that kicked off last week.The JCS said on Thursday that Kim reviewed “operational execution procedures' ' and troop battle posture in response to increasing provocations from North Korea, with this week focusing on honing the precision strike skills of South Korean and U.S. special warfare units using aerial firepower.This year’s drill includes the first-ever participation of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, which will be deployed in special operations against the North in the event of a contingency on the Korean Peninsula.The aircraft was deployed for Teak Knife to precisely strike targets using the AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missile and the precision-guided munition AGM-176 Griffin among other precision-guided weapons.The JCS chief called on the troops to acquire the capacity to flawlessly strike the enemy force’s key facilities. His inspection comes ahead of the allies’ combined springtime field training exercises, dubbed “Freedom Shield,” slated for later this month.