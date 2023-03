Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean space startup will launch the nation’s first civilian test launch vehicle(TLV), the Hanbit-TLV, between March 7 and 21 from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil.The developer of the vehicle, Innospace, unveiled the tentative period on Thursday, adding that it plans to finalize a more precise date for the launch after factoring in technical preparations and weather conditions.The company originally planned to launch the 16-meter single-stage test rocket last December but had to postpone three times due to adverse weather and technical glitches.The Hanbit-TLV is a precursor to the company’s planned commercial satellite launcher, the Hanbit-Nano, a two-stage small satellite launcher capable of carrying a 50-kilogram payload to a 500- kilometer sun-synchronous orbit.