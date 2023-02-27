Unification Ministry: Inter-Korean Liaison Office Won’t be Abolished

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has denied that a liaison office set up to establish contact with North Korea is up for for dissolution despite a potential reorganization of its secretariat.An official from the unification ministry said on Thursday that Seoul’s stance on continuing communication with Pyongyang remains unchanged and the liaison office, under an inter-Korean agreement, is not under the threat of closure.The official said the secretariat, which Seoul independently built to support the liaison office, may be revamped.The ministry is reportedly seeking to transfer cross-border communication duties to its office of inter-Korean dialogue and reinforcing a department handling matters concerning North Korean human rights.The liaison office, which opened inside the shuttered Kaesong industrial complex in September 2018 following the two Koreas' Panmunjom agreement, was demolished by the North in June 2020 in retaliation for anti-Pyongyang leaflet activity.