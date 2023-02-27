Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

First Lady Cleared of Charges of Anti-Graft Law Violation

Written: 2023-03-02 13:55:16Updated: 2023-03-02 15:13:43

First Lady Cleared of Charges of Anti-Graft Law Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided not to indict First Lady Kim Keon-hee over allegations of violating the anti-graft law.

According to legal circles on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office came to the decision after probing claims that the event planning firm founded by Kim, Covana Contents, had violated the law.

The first lady has been cleared of all charges related to the company securing sponsorship from ten conglomerates for an exhibition in 2018 and from 17 top companies for an exhibition in 2019.

The suspicions arose when President Yoon Suk Yeol was the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office during the 2018 event and as Yoon was named prosecutor general when the 2019 exhibition was being held.

This decision follows an earlier dismissal by the prosecution of claims that Kim violated the anti-graft law back in December 2021 in relation to an exhibit held by Covana Contents in 2016 with sponsorship from 23 companies, including Deutsche Motors.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are continuing their probe into allegations that Kim was one of the market players involved in manipulating the stock price of Deutsch Motors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >