Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors posted a record combined sales in the United States for the month of February.According to Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday, the two companies together sold 122-thousand-111 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up 16-point-two percent from a year earlier, to maintain a seven-month streak of on-year sales growth.Sales were buoyed by strong demand for their SUV and eco-friendly models, which accounted for 14-point-eight percent of the total last month at 18-thousand-63 units, an 18-point-seven-percent increase over last year.However, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles(EV) built outside North America from tax credits, has begun to take its toll on the South Korean automakers' EV sales, which dropped 14-point-one percent on-year.