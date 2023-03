Photo : YONHAP News

Despite the easing of real estate regulations in early January, housing transactions have remained stagnant nationwide.According to data from the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, there were 50-thousand-228 transactions on all types of housing in January, the lowest since the agency began compiling related data in 2006.The latest tally is 77-point-five percent lower than the record-high of 223-thousand-118 transactions in July 2020, with sales alone coming to 25-thousand-761 in January to stand at 60 percent of the total from a year earlier.Transactions of detached and multiplex homes fell to record lows of five-thousand-67 for detached homes and six-thousand-37 for multiplex homes.Researchers in the industry have cited soaring interest rates and the downward trend of housing prices as the cause of the market stagnation.