Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to create more jobs through labor reforms that will make the job market more flexible.Speaking at a job fair on Thursday, the prime minister painted a bleak picture of the labor market this year but said there was a limit to creating jobs with taxes, adding that it is not what young people want and does not guarantee sustainable growth.Han said the reforms will include flexible working hours that enable young people to enjoy work life balance while ensuring that compensation is fair, as well as support for companies that facilitate the creation of high-quality jobs in growing industries like data management.He also said that the government will achieve innovation in the industrial structure and create new growth engines through the efficiency and flexibility of the labor market.