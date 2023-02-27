KBS Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Call for Innovation from Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

As KBS celebrates its 50th anniversary on Thursday, President Kim Eui-chul called for innovation in order to undertake its role as a public broadcaster.At a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the broadcaster’s founding, Kim announced the “2040 Vision” for the company, impounding on the need to improve outdated laws and to adjust the TV license fees.Kim explained that the outdated laws do not recognize online services as part of the broadcaster's work other major global networks incorporating the viral medium as far back as a decade ago. He emphasized the need for amendments that eliminate irrelevant regulations from the 1980s.Taking issue with the monthly TV license fee of 25-hundred won, or under two U.S. dollars, that the broadcaster collects from each household, he noted that it has remained unchanged for 40 years despite the current competitiveness of global media platforms.He added that KBS will switch its system of production to focus on genre and target audiences, setting a goal for the reach of KBS content at 50 percent through multiple platforms.