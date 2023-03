Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that the government will never forget national heroes and patriots who responded to the country's calls, vowing to honor them with respect.The presidential office said Thursday that the president made the remarks in a ceremony where he signed a revised Government Organization Act.Under the act proclaimed Thursday, the state agency on veterans affairs will be upgraded to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in June.The revised act also called for the creation of an agency handling policies on overseas Koreans under the foreign ministry.President Yoon said that the prosperity people enjoy today is due to the sacrifice of national heroes who risked their lives to protect freedom, adding that the most important mission of the new ministry is to spread a culture that honors and respects those heroes.