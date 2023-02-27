Senior Officials of S. Korea, China Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials of South Korea and China discussed ways to promote economic cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, deputy foreign minister Choi Young-sam met with China's assistant commerce minister Li Fei on Thursday at the foreign ministry headquarters in Seoul.In the meeting, the two sides reportedly agreed on the need to work together to ensure bilateral economic relations will achieve more stable and sustainable development.Noting that the top diplomats of the two nations shared the need for close communication to ensure a stable management of supply chains, Choi and Li agreed to hold related high-level talks in the first half of the year.The officials also agreed to continue communication to promote substantial bilateral cooperation, including accelerating follow-up negotiations on service and investment fields under their free trade agreement.