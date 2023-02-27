Gov't to Revamp Regulations to Boost Robot Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to actively remove red tape in areas related to the robot industry, pushing to introduce delivery service robots and security robots patrolling blind spots not covered by surveillance cameras.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported the plan on Thursday during a government meeting on deregulation and innovation presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The ministry reported that it will proactively revamp 51 regulations in the areas of mobility, safety, collaboration and infrastructure related to advanced robot technology.With an estimated 37-thousand new jobs in the industry this year, the government plans to reform 39, or 76 percent, of the 51 regulations by 2024.First, the government aims to revise laws on robot and road traffic within this year to create safety standards for outdoor robots and allow their operation on sidewalks.The ministry said that delivery services by robots will be made available within this year if robots are included in the means of transportation for delivery services.