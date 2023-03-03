Trial of DP Chief on Charges of Election Law Violations to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung will appear in court on Friday to stand trial for making false statements during his presidential campaign.The Seoul Central District Court is set to hold the trial’s first hearing at 10:40 a.m., with Lee reportedly expected to arrive at the court at 10:30 a.m. to face charges of election law violations in person as is required for this stage of a trial.The DP chief is accused of spreading false information while running for president last year regarding the scandal-hit Daejang-dong land development project in the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam, where he had served as mayor.In a TV interview on December 22, Lee denied that he was acquainted with Kim Moon-ki, a key figure in the development project. Kim, who had been questioned by prosecutors for his alleged involvement in the scandal, was found dead a day prior in an apparent suicide.The DP chair has also been indicted for making false statements about another land development project in the city's Baekhyeon-dong area last year.The court plans to hold a hearing every other Friday, with the next hearings set for March 17 and 31.