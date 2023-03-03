Pentagon: US, S. Korea Discussing Potential Purchase of Ammunition

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States is in talks with South Korea over the possible purchase of ammunition from South Korean firms.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the ongoing discussions on Thursday during a press briefing.Asked if the U.S. is discussing a potential purchase of weapons other than ammunition from South Korea, the spokesperson said that he had nothing further to add.John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, said that the U.S. wants all nations to support Ukraine as much as they can and does not want any country to help Russia kill more Ukrainians.He stressed, however, that the manner of support is a "sovereign decision" each nation must make, adding that the U.S. wants every country to act in accordance with their own assessments of feasibility from a national security perspective.The remarks come after Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, asked Seoul to provide "lethal weapons" to Ukraine in a forum held in Seoul on Monday.