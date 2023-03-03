White House Releases National Cybersecurity Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has released a national cybersecurity strategy calling for comprehensive regulations of the U.S.'s critical infrastructure to counter threats from North Korea, China and other countries.The White House said in a statement on Thursday that it is releasing the strategy, which aims to secure the benefits of a safe and secure digital ecosystem for all U.S. citizens by resolving shortcomings resulting from the voluntary nature of current cybersecurity measures.The strategy is aimed at strengthening the security of the country's key infrastructure amid continued cyberattacks by countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, which the White House said are major threats that use advanced cyber capabilities to infringe on the U.S.’ national interests.Regarding North Korea, the White House said that the North and Iran are similarly growing in their sophistication and willingness to conduct malicious activity in cyberspace.It said the North conducts cyber activities to generate revenue through criminal enterprises, such cryptocurrency theft or ransomware, for the purposes of fueling its nuclear ambitions.The White House said that by using all instruments of national power, the U.S. will make malicious adversaries incapable of threatening the national security or public safety of the U.S.