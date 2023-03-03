Menu Content

Discussions to Begin on Remaining COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

Written: 2023-03-03 10:00:51Updated: 2023-03-03 11:55:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will begin discussions on the last remaining quarantine measures amid a slowdown in the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

Health and welfare minister Cho Kyoo-hong announced the plan on Friday during a government meeting, saying that the government has taken steps toward a return to normalcy in consideration of the virus situation and the country's medical capacity.

The minister said that the government will now discuss lowering the alert level for the disease and downgrading the virus in the four-tier infectious control system, as well as adjusting the seven-day quarantine requirement and fully lifting the indoor mask mandate.

COVID-19 is currently classified as a Level Two disease and mask-wearing is still mandatory for some indoor locations, including public transportation and hospitals.

While lifting the mask mandate for most indoor locations in late January, the government said the mandate will be fully lifted if the alert level for COVID-19 is lowered from the current highest "red" to "orange" or "yellow" or the virus is downgraded to the lowest level in the infectious control system.
