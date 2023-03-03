US Defense Chief Vows to Remain Vigilant against N. Korea’s Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will remain vigilant against dangers including North Korea, Iran and global terrorist organizations.Austin made the remarks in a memorandum to all Defense Department officials on Thursday, vowing that the U.S. will continue to respond to North Korean provocations in close coordination with South Korea, Japan and other allies and partners.Calling North Korea and Iran "advanced and persistent" threats, the defense chief said that the U.S. will counter unmanned aerial systems that threaten the U.S. homeland or its forces around the world.Regarding China, Austin said that it is more aggressively attempting to influence the international rules-based system to suit its authoritarian preferences.He said that the U.S. is strengthening its deterrence posture in the Indo-Pacific by developing new concepts and capabilities, deepening its alliances and partnerships and expanding its activities and operations.