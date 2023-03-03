Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US to Resume Springtime 'Freedom Shield' Drill after 5 Yrs.

Written: 2023-03-03 10:36:08Updated: 2023-03-03 10:59:18

S. Korea, US to Resume Springtime 'Freedom Shield' Drill after 5 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are set to resume their combined springtime military exercise later this month for the first time in five years in a bid to reinforce joint deterrence against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

In a joint announcement on Friday, the allies said they plan to conduct the "Freedom Shield" computer-simulation command post exercises from March 13 to 23.

The allies will expand their combined field maneuvers, called the "Warrior Shield FTX," to the scale of the now-scrapped “Foal Eagle” training, conducting around 20 drills such as the “Ssang Yong” amphibious landing and the “Teak Knife” special operations exercises.

Although not formally announced, a joint carrier strike drill involving U.S. vessels and trilateral missile warning drills with Japan are also expected to take place.

The restoration of full-scale combined field maneuvers reverses a downscaling that occurred from 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration amid a reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >