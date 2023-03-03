S. Korea, US to Resume Springtime 'Freedom Shield' Drill after 5 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are set to resume their combined springtime military exercise later this month for the first time in five years in a bid to reinforce joint deterrence against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.In a joint announcement on Friday, the allies said they plan to conduct the "Freedom Shield" computer-simulation command post exercises from March 13 to 23.The allies will expand their combined field maneuvers, called the "Warrior Shield FTX," to the scale of the now-scrapped “Foal Eagle” training, conducting around 20 drills such as the “Ssang Yong” amphibious landing and the “Teak Knife” special operations exercises.Although not formally announced, a joint carrier strike drill involving U.S. vessels and trilateral missile warning drills with Japan are also expected to take place.The restoration of full-scale combined field maneuvers reverses a downscaling that occurred from 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration amid a reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula.