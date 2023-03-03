Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nat'l Security Offices of Tokyo, Seoul in Talks on Forced Labor Issue

Written: 2023-03-03 11:23:11Updated: 2023-03-03 14:32:48

Nat'l Security Offices of Tokyo, Seoul in Talks on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid speculation that South Korea and Japan may soon reach an agreement on the long-disputed compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, sources confirm that the national security offices from the two sides are helping to speed up the process consulting on the matter.

An unnamed official from the South Korean presidential office told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that in addition to their diplomatic channels, sufficient strategic consultation is under way between the two sides' national security offices.

The revelation indicates that the issue, a major thorn in bilateral relations, will soon come down to a “political decision” to be resolved between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Tokyo remains opposed, however, to Seoul's proposal for a foundation under the interior ministry to collect donations from businesses in both countries for compensation, including the Japanese firms ordered by the South Korean top court to pay the indemnities.

The presidential office in Seoul is determined to resolve the issue to enhance cooperation with Tokyo in politics, security and the economy.

Despite the determination, the office remains cautious about domestic resistance following the president's March First Independence Movement Day speech, which called for expanded cooperation without the typical reference to colonial-era issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >