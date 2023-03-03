DP Chief Appears in Court for Election Law Violation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung appeared in court on Friday to stand trial on charges of making a false statement during his presidential campaign last year.Arriving at the Seoul Central District Court for the first hearing of the trial on an alleged election law violation, Lee kept mum when asked whether he maintains his assertion that he did not know a late ex-official of the Seongnam municipal developer involved in a massive land development scandal.The charges stem from a televised interview on December 22, 2021, in which Lee denied being acquainted with Kim Moon-ki, the former head of Seongnam Development Corporation's project development team, during his term as Seongnam mayor.Kim was found dead the day before appearing for questioning in the midst of an investigation into his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong scandal.The DP chief is also accused of making false statements during a parliamentary audit of Gyeonggi Province when he was governor on October 20, 2021, regarding allegations of favoritism surrounding another development scandal in the city's Baekhyun-dong district.