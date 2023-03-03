Yoon Vows Not to Impose Politically-Driven Tax Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged not to burden taxpayers with regulations based on politics or ideology nor excessively infringe upon their right to hold property.Yoon made the comments while speaking at a ceremony marking Taxpayers' Day on Friday, in an apparent criticism of the Moon Jae-in administration, as he promised to operate the taxation system fairly and transparently while streamlining the appeals process to prioritize the rights of the people.The president said the government will direct taxes toward fulfilling fundamental state duties in defense, public security, the judiciary and administration, as well as creating high-quality jobs.Yoon also pledged to inject funds from taxation into enhancing the country's competitiveness through cutting-edge scientific and technological innovation, expanding exports and fostering startups.He wrapped up with a promise not to divert taxpayers' money to politically driven groups that engage in unlawful acts detrimental to national interests.