Photo : KBS News

A magnitude three earthquake rattled the city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province on Friday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration said it detected the earthquake at 11:26 a.m., 16 kilometers west-northwest of Jinju, with an epicenter estimated at a depth of eight kilometers below surface.The weather agency said nearby regions may have felt tremors and asked the public to exercise caution.The South Gyeongsang Province’s fire department received 26 calls inquiring about the quake up until 11:40 a.m., none of which reported damage.Friday’s quake was the second-most powerful of the 12 that have struck the Korean Peninsula this year, with two between magnitude three and four while the other ten measured between two and three.