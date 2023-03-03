PM Han: S. Korea Yet to Decide on Sending Lethal Weapons to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said South Korea has yet to decide on sending lethal weapons to Ukraine despite calls by the war-ravaged country for heavy weaponry from Seoul.In an interview with CNN's "Quest Means Business" on Friday, Han was asked about the matter, to which he said "Not now... I think," before mentioning Seoul's pledge to expand financial support to Ukraine by 130 million dollars this year, primarily for power generation.On North Korea, Han said the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has put a lot of emphasis on building deterrence capabilities against Pyongyang "in the right way," but that Seoul is not closing cross-border dialogue.The prime minister said Seoul and Washington are open to dialogue so long as Pyongyang abstains from pursuing its nuclear ambitions, expressing pity that the regime has yet to respond in a "desirable way."He also clarified that South Korea will not consider acquiring its own nuclear weapons or have the U.S. redeploy its capabilities, saying that Seoul will instead work with the international community, including its close ally, Washington.