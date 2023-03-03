Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PM Han: S. Korea Yet to Decide on Sending Lethal Weapons to Ukraine

Written: 2023-03-03 13:55:54Updated: 2023-03-03 14:27:55

PM Han: S. Korea Yet to Decide on Sending Lethal Weapons to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said South Korea has yet to decide on sending lethal weapons to Ukraine despite calls by the war-ravaged country for heavy weaponry from Seoul.

In an interview with CNN's "Quest Means Business" on Friday, Han was asked about the matter, to which he said "Not now... I think," before mentioning Seoul's pledge to expand financial support to Ukraine by 130 million dollars this year, primarily for power generation.

On North Korea, Han said the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has put a lot of emphasis on building deterrence capabilities against Pyongyang "in the right way," but that Seoul is not closing cross-border dialogue.

The prime minister said Seoul and Washington are open to dialogue so long as Pyongyang abstains from pursuing its nuclear ambitions, expressing pity that the regime has yet to respond in a "desirable way."

He also clarified that South Korea will not consider acquiring its own nuclear weapons or have the U.S. redeploy its capabilities, saying that Seoul will instead work with the international community, including its close ally, Washington.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >