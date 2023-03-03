DP Chief Denies Charges of Violating Election Law in Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has flatly denied allegations that he made false statements during his presidential campaign in 2021.In the opening hearing of the trial at Seoul Central District Court, Lee’s defense team said that the DP chief’s prior assertion that he did not know Kim Moon-ki, a deceased ex-official of the Seongnam municipal developer involved in a massive land development scandal, does not constitute a false statement.Speaking on behalf of Lee, who was present in court as is required for this stage of a trial, the lawyers asserted that it was not inherently false to claim that Lee did not know Kim even if they had met on some occasions.Contending that the degree to which someone knows another cannot be based solely on the number of encounters, the defense team argued that the standard for “knowing” someone is relative.The team added that the city of Seongnam has some 25-hundred public officials, 600 of whom hold the same rank that Kim did.The charges against the DP chief stem from a televised interview on December 22, 2021, in which Lee denied being acquainted with Kim, the former head of Seongnam Development Corporation's project development team, during his term as Seongnam mayor.Kim was found dead the day before the interview as an investigation into his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong scandal was ongoing.